David Wagner joined Huddersfield Town as a relative unknown, having spent time as the Borussia Dortmund II manager previously.

Wagner made a name for himself at Huddersfield Town after guiding them to a surprise promotion to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

His transfers were something that caught the eye of many. He was able to bring in quality players from Europe and help them adapt to the English game.

Let’s take a look at how the first five permanent signings Wagner made and where they are now…

1. Karim Matmour

After impressing during a trial period, Matmour joined the Terriers in January 2016 after over two months out of the game. Matmour was only in West Yorkshire for half a season though, making 16 appearances.

The club decided against renewing his contract at the end of 2015/16 season. Matmour went on to play for 1860 Munich and Adelaide United.

2. Chris Löwe

Löwe signed a pre-contract and joined on a free in July 2016 from 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Löwe became a fan favourite and made 101 appearances for Huddersfield Town. He was part of the team that were promoted to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

In May 2019, the full-back signed for Dynamo Dresden for an undisclosed fee. Löwe is currently still playing for the German team.

3. Michael Hefele

Another German import, Hefele also played a pivotal role in the team getting promoted from the Championship. Hefele signed from Dynamo Dresden in July 2016 on a free transfer and the German was a popular figure in the squad during his two years there.

Hefele joined Nottingham Forest in August 2018 for £297,000. Unfortunately though, Hefele had to retire at only 30 years old due to a medical condition.

4. Jack Payne

After impressing during his time at Southend United, Wagner decided to bring Payne in on a free contract in July 2016. Payne only made 28 appearances for Huddersfield Town as he failed to turn himself into a regular.

After loans to Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City, Payne joined Lincoln City in July 2019. Still only 27 years old, Payne is currently at Swindon Town.

5. Joel Coleman

After signing from Oldham Athletic in July 2016, Coleman was a backup ‘keeper during his time at Huddersfield Town. Coleman only made 19 appearances but kept a clean sheet in the first leg of their play-off semi final in 2017.

In the hunt for more game time, Coleman signed for Shrewsbury Town on loan. Coleman is currently at Rochdale where he has made 21 appearances so far this season.