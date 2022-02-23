Kenny Jackett and his assistant Joe Gallen left Leyton Orient after Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol Rovers.

The decision comes after a run that sees Orient winless since early December, and having only picked up two points from the last 30 available.

Jackett joined the club in the summer, and oversaw a squad overhaul which allowed him to bring in the spine of the current squad, but form started to slip and as Jackett departs the club currently sit in 18th place – only five points from the relegation zone.

Here we look at a few reasons why Kenny Jackett’s time at Leyton Orient was not a success…

Stubborn tactics

Under Jackett, the O’s seemed to be reliant on a certain style of play.

Lining up with a 5-3-2 formation, which turned into a 3-4-1-2 when in possession, this system worked wonders in the early months of the season with wing-backs Tom James and Theo Archibald contributing heavily.

However, Orient proceeded to go on a six-game winless run between September and October, which provided a setback for the club’s promotion ambitions.

Three wins in 10 days followed, including a 5-0 win over Hartlepool United, but only two league wins have followed since then.

In recent weeks key players have been dropped and formations have been rotated in order to attempt to regain that winning formula, but it has proved unsuccessful.

January embarrassment

In mid-January, chairman Nigel Travis did an interview with BBC London Sport, stating that the club intended to invest heavily into the squad. During the January window Orient brought in six new players, one of them garnering a fee; Ethan Coleman from Kings Lynn.

Deadline day saw loan arrivals of George Ray from Exeter and Frank Nouble from Colchester United.

While this could be looked at as an average window for a League Two club, the circumstances around it make it almost laughable. Tom James, crucial to Orient’s setup, suffered a season-ending injury in December and was replaced by two players, neither of which were anything similar to James’ playing style.

Craig Clay was also ruled out of the season in January, and was replaced with inexperienced youngsters. The sale of Dan Kemp also raised a few eyebrows, with his fee not being reinvested into the squad.

Playing the blame game

Since the O’s form has started to slip both Travis and Director of Football Martin Ling have done interviews in a way some could call contradictory. Ling stated that Jackett had full control over transfers in January, while praising a transfer committee that identifies players.

Both Ling and Travis also seemed to throw new signing Frank Nouble under the bus, admitting that he was a panic buy which is never going to go down well with supporters and players alike.