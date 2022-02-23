This article is part of The72’s content series The72 discussion, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

After 21 games of the Championship season, Luton Town find themselves in 10th place of the table and just four points outside the top-six.

The club that was in League Two only a few years ago are now battling for a place in the Premier League, but are the Hatters genuine top-six contenders this season?

A handful of The72’s staff members have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Since arriving in the Championship, I think everyone has appreciated what Luton Town bring to the league and now, it’s time that we start to recognise them as the force they are.

“Under Nathan Jones, Luton Town can beat anyone. They have some quality players in their side and a lot of younger players who the club can start to build a future around.

“The only thing holding them back from a play-off finish this season I feel is the fact that there’s so many teams in Luton’s current situation – just outside the top-six but in good form.

“They’re definitely contenders, but they’ll need some of the tams around them to slip up they’re to claim a play-off place.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“Nathan Jones and Luton Town is a combination that just works.

“The Hatters boss has played a key role in the club’s development over the course of the past few years, and their growth over his second stint has seen them turn into genuine play-off contenders.

“On current form, Jones’ side could yet earn a surprise finish in the play-off spots, but consistency will be key. Luton Town have been prone to a shaky run at times this season, but if they can avoid a poor run similar to the one they endured in November, Jones and co will be right up there come the end of the season.”

Luke Walsh

“When you look at the top of the Championship table, each of the top-six teams have had Premier League experience and money invested into their teams. So when a team like Luton Town are holding strong in play-off contention, with no major financial investment or infrastructure, it suggests that Luton are an over-performing team both on and off the field.

“Will Luton reach top-six? No. If we do, it would be the highest finish by the club in a long time and the play-off experience could be huge for the club. But ultimately, we do not need to be competing at this level.

“With Power Court a while away yet, being a consistent Championship club is imperative. And we are thriving at this. So bring me sunshine!”