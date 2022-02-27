Slaviša Jokanović spent just under three years in charge of Fulham from December 2015 to November 2018.

Fulham appointed him as boss following the departure of Kit Symons and he managed to turn their disappointing form around and achieved a top six finish in his first full season at the club.

A year later he would help guide the London club to the Premier League with a play-off final victory win against Aston Villa but was questionably sacked just five months later.

Since his departure, he has spent two years in Qatar with Al-Gharafa SC and most recently had a stint with Sheffield United. He was appointed manager with the South Yorkshire club following their relegation but only lasted 19 games before being released from his role.

Jokanović oversaw 144 games for Fulham and made some excellent acquisitions. But who were his first five signings at the club? Here we take a look at who they were and where they are now…

1. Michael Madl

Austrian defender Madl was Jokanović’s first signing at Fulham, brought into Craven Cottage on loan from Strum Graz in January 2016. He played 13 times for the club that season and scored his only goal in a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic. The deal was made permanent later that summer but Madl failed to keep his place in the starting 11, falling behind Tim Ream, Tomáš Kalas and Ragnar Sigurðsson.

Madl re-signed for his first club Austria Wien in January 2018 and appeared 74 times before retiring in the most recent summer.

2. Rohan Ince

The holding midfielder joined the club in the same window as Madl, arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion for the season. Ince played 10 games for Fulham and scored one goal before returning to his parent club at the end of the campaign. He was loaned out to Swindon Town and Bury the following seasons.

After that, he signed for Cheltenham Town in 2019 before plying his trade in the National League for Maidenhead United and most recently Woking. He has played 25 games for the latter and his side currently sit in 15th place.

3. Zakaria Labyad

A lot of Fulham fans would not remember who Labyad is and would be unaware he played for the club. Arriving on deadline day from Sporting Lisbon, the Moroccan featured twice for Fulham in what could be argued a forgettable time at the club.

He returned to his parent club in the summer and a year later joined Dutch side FC Utrecht. Impressing in his second season he joined Ajax and has featured 57 times since 2018.

4. Chris Baird

Baird joined the club on loan for the remainder of the season in February 2016 from Derby County. The Northern Ireland defender failed to live up to his previous time at the club and only featured seven times as Fulham finished in 20th place.

He returned to the Rams in the summer and would play 61 times in two seasons before retiring in 2018.

5. Floyd Ayité

The only permanent signing in the list, Ayité was Jokanović’s first business in the summer of 2016. The winger became a real hit scoring nine goal in his debut season. He featured 29 times the season later and was an unused sub in the play-off final win against Aston Villa.

Ayité struggled for game time in the Premier League and departed the club the following summer. He joined Turkish side Gençlerbirliği S.K. in 2019 and has most recently signed for French second division side Valenciennes.