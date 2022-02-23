This article is part of The72’s content series The72 discussion, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Derby County, against all the odds, have given themselves a glimmer of Championship survival with some stellar performances in recent weeks.

Despite receiving a total of 21 points deducted this season, Wayne Rooney’s men climbed up into 22nd place of the Championship with a win over Peterborough United last time out, though they remain eight points behind Reading in 21st.

So do the Rams have any chance of Championship survival this season? A handful of The72’s staff members have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“They definitely have a chance, though it’s going to be extremely difficult. Reading claimed an important win over Birmingham City last night but they didn’t look great, and I cant see the Royals claiming many more wins between now and the end of the season.

“As for Derby, I think they’re a decent Championship side and I can definitely see them taking a few more wins over the coming weeks, so their fate really lies in the hands of Reading.

“Championship survival would be an unprecedented outcome for Derby County but whilst it remains a possibility, it seems to be out of their hands at the moment.”

Liam O’Brien @OrientLiam

“A month ago if you had asked me whether Derby would have stayed up I would have said yes, on top form and going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the division. However, clubs around them seem to have picked up form at a crucial moment.

“Injuries and suspensions will inevitably play a part between now and May, and as it stands Derby have an eight point gap to make up before tonight’s game. The odds are stacked against them, and have been since the start of the season. It’s too early to write them off, but I think it’s unlikely we see Derby in the Championship next season.”

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“Derby’s season has been harsh. The constant point drops have been a looming threat of ‘what next?’ and a slow drip feed of turmoil. And after having 21 points deducted by the EFL, Derby need a miracle.

“When the Rams narrowly escaped the drop last season, and their punishment served, it seemed nigh on impossible that they’d do anything this season. They had an inexperienced manager and the squad was a shadow of the team Frank Lampard guided to the play-off final two years prior.

“However, Rooney has spurred his team on, keeping his team motivated throughout.

“Without their catastrophic deduction, they’d be level on points with Blackpool, a comfortable 15th in the league. But in reality, they’re seven points off safety, and with the big boys still to play this fairy tale looks to have an unhappy ending, as much as we’d all like to see it.”