Stoke City remember Tony Pulis fondly, whilst many forget that he had two spells as their manager.

His first spell between 2002 and 2005 was more about avoiding relegation from the second tier and finding stability. Pulis guided them to safety despite it looking unlikely when he took over.

The first season success was down to Pulis’ smart transfer business with a team that didn’t have much available financially.

Here we look at the first five permanent transfers Pulis made at Stoke City and where they are now…

1. Lee Mills

Mills signed in February 2003 from Coventry City. Coming to the latter stages of his career, Pulis would have been keen to add his experience to the squad.

Unfortunately Mills only made 11 appearances, three whilst on loan and eight as a permanent transfer. Mills didn’t make the impact that Pulis would have wished. The striker retired in 2005 after a spell at Telford United and Hereford United.

2. Steve Banks

Another experienced professional signed by Pulis in February 2003, Banks had been around the Football League for 13 years when he joined Stoke City. After impressing on loan, Pulis made him a permanent signing but he made only 14 appearances in total.

Stoke released Banks at the end of the season and went on to enjoy spells with Wimbledon, Gillingham and teams in Scotland. Banks retired in 2015 after over 20 years in the professional game. He is now the goalkeeper coach at Blackpool.

3. Darel Russell

Russell signed for around £167,000 from Norwich City in July 2003.The midfielder was an ever-present during his time at Stoke City and in total he featured 181 times for the club.

In July 2007, Russell rejoined Norwich City. He continued in the professional game, making a brief spell in America before retiring in 2014. Russell surely goes down as a successful signing for Pulis.

4. Gifton Noel-Williams

Pulis signed Noel-Williams on a free from Watford after the striker suffered a serious knee injury that affected his game time. He regained his form under Pulis though, scoring 23 goals in 91 games.

Noel-Williams did the job for Pulis up top but only lasted two seasons at the club. He joined Burnley on a free transfer in June 2005. After a brief detour to Spain and America, Noel-Williams ended his career in 2010.

5. Carl Asaba

Asaba joined towards the back end of his career in July 2003 on a free transfer from Sheffield United. He didn’t enjoy the most prolific spell at Stoke, only scoring ten goals in 75 games.

Asaba left in August 2005, signing for Millwall. Millwall released Asaba at the end of the 2005/06 season and failed to sign for another team afterwards.