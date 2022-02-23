This article is part of The72’s content series The72 discussion, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

West Brom went into this season as top two contenders under Valerien Ismael. Fast-forward to now and Steve Bruce is the man at the helm, and West Brom sit in 11th.

The Baggies are now winless in six after seeing Middlesbrough come from behind to win 2-1 last night, with West Brom having scored just one goal in those six games.

Fans are rapidly losing faith in the ownership after a dire season so far. Bruce arrived at the club following Ismael’s sacking earlier in the month and he’s contracted until the end of next season, but where is the club heading under Bruce’s management?

And handful of staff members at The72 have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“West Brom have been backtracking for a number of years now. Bruce isn’t accountable for the problems within the club but it’s difficult to see a scenario where he galvanises the players, and takes them back up into the Premier League.

“At first I though he’d be a steady appointment. But in his first four games at the helm we’ve seen very little to suggest that he’s the right man for the club.

“In terms of where they’re heading under Bruce, I think West Brom will do well to finish inside the top 10 this season, and again next time round – I can see the Baggies spending a good few years in the Championship from here on.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“The Baggies’ first four performances under Bruce’s management have been far from inspiring, and recent defeats to play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough and Luton Town indicate they are heading in the wrong direction.

“There are deeper problems at The Hawthorns beyond Bruce though, with many of the players looking as though they’ve lost interest this season.

“In their current state, West Brom look certain to fall away into mid-table obscurity and far away from where they had hoped to be at the start of this season, but it remains to be seen what the summer will bring for Bruce and the Baggies.”

Ryan Jewell @ryantom1126

“Steve Bruce has added yet another Midlands club to his managerial CV, with the 61-year-old taking over the helm at West Brom following his sacking at Newcastle united.

“Since arriving at the start of the month, Bruce’s Baggies have failed to record a win under their new boss, with three defeats and one draw in four games.

“And with the side being six points adrift of the play-offs, there is a real risk of what looked to be an immediate return back to the top flight at the very beginning of the season, fading away into a meaningless mid-table finish.

“The Baggies final run of games will see them come up against table-topping Fulham and Bournemouth, as well as play-off rivals Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Stoke.

“And with these hurdles being placed in front of a struggling squad that hasn’t had time to change since the sacking of Valerien Ismael, it’s hard to see Steve Bruce adding a third promotion to his tally this season.”