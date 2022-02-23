This article is part of The72’s content series The72 Discussion, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Sheffield United dropped back down into the Championship after a two-year spell in the Premier League last summer. The Blades appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as manager but he’s since been replaced with Paul Heckingbottom.

And Heckingbottom has galvanised the club. Jokanovic guided Sheffield United to a poor start to the season but the Blades now find themselves in 7th place of the table after a run of eight games unbeaten.

But are they genuine top-six contenders? A handful of The72’s staff embers have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“100%. Sheffield United are strong contenders not only for a spot in the top-six but for promotion.

“The job that Heckingbottom has done so far needs to be applauded – he’s come into a side with a lot of players out of contract in the summer, a lot of players ageing, and a lot of players injured too.

“But Sheffield United showed in their last outing v Swansea City that they’re still a force to be reckoned with and should they overcome Blackburn Rovers tonight and rejoin the top-six, I really can’t see them dipping out of it again before the end of the campaign.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“Many doubted the long-term appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as Slavisa Jokanovic’s replacement – myself included.

“But, without a shadow of a doubt, Heckingbottom has transformed Sheffield United into serious contenders for promotion this season. The momentum built over the past couple of months will be crucial over the final 15 games of their season, especially if the likes of Blackburn Rovers and QPR continue to falter.

“There are some tough tests still to come, but with Morgan Gibbs-White back at his best after an injury lay-off and the Bramall Lane faithful behind them, the Blades could yet return to the Premier League this season.”

Finlay Openshaw @FinlaayO

“After a poor start to the season under former boss Jokanovic, Sheffield United are a team to watch out for, and they might yet sneak into the top-six.

“The appointment of Paul Heckingbottom split opinion but it has proved to be a great decision. The blades are unbeaten in their last eight, keeping six clean sheets in that time. This upturn in results has seen them rise to 7th in the table.

“But are they real promotion contenders? I think they are – with a solid back-line that is tough to break down and with the ever-reliant Billy Sharp upfront, it is a recipe for success and Sheffield United will be team to be feared when the play-offs arrive in May.”