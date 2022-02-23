Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has praised striker Mipo Odubeko for his “superb” impact in the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

McSheffrey’s men secured a much-needed home win on Tuesday night, defeating Accrington Stanley 2-0.

Josh Martin’s deflected strike looped over Toby Savin and into the back of the net to open the scoring before defender Joseph Olowu added a second late on to secure a crucial three points.

Now, following the game, McSheffrey has moved to heap praise on Odubeko for his impact after making his way onto the pitch.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Doncaster Rovers boss said Odubeko’s outing on Tuesday night was his best for the club to date, hailing him for his “superb” impact after coming on off the bench.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I thought Mipo came on and it is the biggest shift he has done in half an hour and his pressing from the front was superb in stopping forward balls, keeping things and with decent link-play and running in behind.

“It was the benchmark for him in terms of work-rate.”

Looking ahead…

After the midweek win, things are starting to look up for Doncaster Rovers.

There is still plenty of work to be done given that many of the teams around them have games in hand. However, Crewe Alexandra look cut adrift at the bottom of the table now, while the likes of Morecambe, AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town are all struggling for wins as it stands.

Getting Odubeko on form will be a big boost too. The striker’s goal threat at youth level hasn’t quite shown through on the senior stage just yet, but if he can get firing in the coming weeks, it would go a long way to helping Doncaster Rovers survive.