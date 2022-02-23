Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has been named in the U23s’ starting XI for their clash with Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Darren Moore has had his fair share of injury problems to contend with at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

He has faced a shortage of central defenders for much of the campaign, with key defender Iorfa among the long-term absentees. The Wolves academy graduate has been absent since October through a long-term hip injury, though he has been back in training this month.

Now, Iorfa has made a big step forward in his bid to return to first-team action.

As confirmed on the club’s official media, the 26-year-old is in the starting XI as Neil Thompson’s U23 side face Crewe Alexandra’s youngsters this afternoon.

Dominic Iorfa lines up in today's U23 fixture v Crewe at Middlewood Road XI | Render, Dawodu, Iorfa, Agbontohoma, Galvin, Brown, Waldock, Onen, Glover, Hagan, Zottos SUBS | Jackson, Boateng, Thompson, Aguas, Trueman#swfc pic.twitter.com/qjPr0YpDG3 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 23, 2022

It will be hoped that Iorfa can get through his outing scot-free as he bids to return to Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side to help their bid for a return to the Championship.

A significant boost

Wednesday’s strong run of form in recent weeks has kept their hopes of breaking into League One’s top-six alive, especially with the likes of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers hitting poor form.

After four wins in their last five games, the Owls are perched in 7th place, only one point away from the play-off spots.

The return of Iorfa to Sheffield Wednesday will be a hefty boost. The defender’s importance was plain to see in the early stages of the season, helping keep clean sheets in the club’s first four League One games.