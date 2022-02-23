West Brom lost 2-1 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

Steve Bruce’s wait for a first win as West Brom manager continues after a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough last night.

The Baggies had the lead at half-time thanks to a Jayson Molumby goal but Boro scored twice in the second half to seal a comeback win.

The defeat leaves West Brom winless in six in the Championship and in 11th place of the table.

Here’s three West Brom players who struggled in the defeat v Middlesbrough…

Adam Reach – WhoScored rating 5.9

Reach continues to don an attacking role under Bruce, but continues to offer very little.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has claimed just one assist all season, having scored no goals in his 25 Championship outings for the Baggies.

Last night he managed just one shot on goal, 22 successful passes and no key passes.

Karlan Grant – WhoScored rating 5.9

Another attacker who’s seemingly shot of confidence at the moment is Grant. He remains the Baggies’ top scorer this season with 10 league goals and four assists to compliment that, but the Englishman has netted just once in 2022.

Grant recorded two shots last night, neither of which were on target, whilst making zero key passes and winning just the one aerial duel.

Semi Ajayi – WhoScored rating 6.6

Last night’s performance wasn’t awful from Ajayi or West Brom – it was arguably their best showing yet under Bruce.

Ajayi though remains a player who splits opinion among Baggies fans and last night was another one of those performances – he won two aerial duels last night but made just the one tackle.

He was part of a defence that fell apart in the second half of last night’s game and he could yet lose his starting spot in the coming weeks, with Dara O’Shea having come back into the side last night.