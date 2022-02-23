Leyton Orient have confirmed Matt Harrold will take charge of the club on an interim basis following the departure of manager Kenny Jackett.

Harrold, 37, has been working as an assistant manager with Leyton Orient since August 2020.

The former striker made the transition into a coaching role after he called it a day on his playing career at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and has since worked as an assistant to Jobi McAnuff, Ross Embleton and Jackett.

Now, following the departure of the latter, it has been confirmed that Harrold will be taking charge of first-team duties.

As announced on the club’s official website, the London-born coach will be leading Leyton Orient on an interim basis while the club search for a new man to take the helm at Brisbane Road.

Harrold will be working with Brian Saah, the club’s current academy manager, as his assistant.

The task at hand

Leyton Orient enjoyed a successful start to life under Jackett but their demise over recent months has left them in danger of relegation to the National League.

The O’s have dropped down to 18th, sitting just five points away from the League Two relegation zone. They have the advantage of games in hand on many of the teams around them, but a failure to pick up points soon could see them drop out of the Football League again.

Next up for Harrold and co is a crucial clash with Carlisle United, who parted company with manager Keith Millen on Wednesday morning.