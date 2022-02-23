Stoke City’s recruitment chief Alex Aldridge is poised to leave the club and rejoin Millwall, claims Football Insider.

Aldridge initially joined Millwall’s set up back in 2015. He was a recruitment officer at first but later became the club’s head of recruitment in 2017.

But he left the Lions to undertake a similar role with Stoke City ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Now though, Football Insider claim that Aldridge is set to leave his post at the bet365 Stadium and return to The Den, with an announcement expected to be made soon.

Millwall currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table and travel to Derby County tonight, with Stoke City sat a place and a point ahead of the Lions in 13th.

A step in the right direction?

Millwall are in their fifth-straight season in the Championship now. They’ve slowly been building a team worthy of challenging for promotion to the Premier League and whilst some seasons are slower than others, progression is certainly being made.

And the return of Aldridge should go down well with fans. During his time at Stoke City he helped turn the club’s transfer philosophy around, focusing more on younger and probably cheaper players.

For Gary Rowett’s Millwall side, they already have some talented youngsters breaking through in Billy Mitchell, Tyler Burey and Zak Lovelace and so focusing more attention on recruiting younger players will give Rowett even more prospects for the future.

After back-to-back wins in the league, a top-six finish may yet be achievable for the Lions, but a win over Derby County tonight will no doubt be necessary to keep that dream alive.