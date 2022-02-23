Millwall man Mason Bennett has confirmed he will be celebrating if he scores against former club Derby County on Wednesday night.

Both Bennett and Millwall head into tonight’s clash with Derby County in fine fettle.

The Lions have won three of their last five Championship games, including back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and QPR in their last two games. Bennett has impressed in recent outings too, managing three goals in his last five games as he prepares to return to former stomping ground Pride Park.

Often when a player scores against a former club, they opt against celebrating, with many seeing it as a mark of respect to do so.

However, Millwall man Bennett has insisted he has no plans of holding back his joy if he finds the back of the net against Derby County.

As quoted by News at Den, the 25-year-old has said he would be a “hypocrite” if he wasn’t to celebrate, saying he is happy at Millwall regardless of his past affiliation with the Rams. Here’s what he had to say:

“Regardless of what’s happened in the past, I’m at Millwall now and I’m enjoying my time here.

“I don’t like it when I see it on telly players not celebrating against their old club. I’m not going to be a hypocrite and not do it myself.

“If I score on Wednesday I will celebrate, yeah.”

Bennett’s time with Derby County

Before joining Millwall permanently in August 2020, Bennett had spent his entire career contracted to the Rams.

The Shirebrook-born forward made his way through Derby County’s youth academy and broke into the first-team. He also spent several stints out on loan with the likes of Chesterfield, Bradford City, Burton Albion, Notts County and Millwall, joining the latter permanently eventually.

For the Rams, Bennett played 89 times, chipping in with six goals and six assists in the process.