Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was full of praise for one man in particular after their 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough moved up to sixth in the table thanks to goals from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier, who cancelled out Jayson Molumby’s opener.

The 2-1 victory over West Brom was their seventh victory in a row at the Riverside and they had to do it without their top scorer Matt Crooks.

Crooks missed the clash through suspension after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season whilst playing away at Bristol City last weekend.

January arrival Riley McGree started in place of the eight-goal midfielder and was labelled ‘outstanding’ by Wilder in his post-match comments.

“I thought McGree was outstanding tonight. I thought he took the ball on really well,” said the Boro boss.

“And I thought he was the one in that ten minutes before half-time who was calm in possession and he made some good decisions.

“I thought it was a fabulous ball from Riley [for the first goal] and great willingness from Tav to run in behind, and from there it was great to see Paddy arrive and get on the end of it.”

McGree now gives Wilder a headache ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Barnsley this weekend.

Crooks will likely come back into the fold given how impressive he has been so far this season, yet McGree’s performance can’t be ignored.

Where can McGree fit in with Crooks set to return?

With Boro a goal down, Wilder changed formation and personnel, and it worked a treat as they came from behind to win.

Marcus Tavernier went out to left wing-back and grabbed a goal and assist from that unfavoured position.

If Tavernier was to start there against Barnsley it would free up a place in midfield so that McGree, Crooks and Jonny Howson could start together in the centre, with Tavernier flanking.

This does mean that Neil Taylor would miss out, whilst there will also be first choice left wing-back Marc Bola to contend with in a couple of weeks as he makes his way back from injury.