West Brom man Dara O’Shea has said the Baggies’ midweek defeat to Middlesbrough is “hugely disappointing” as their play-off hopes took another big hit.

Last night marked a return to the starting XI for Irishman O’Shea, with the defender making his first start under Steve Bruce and his first since fracturing his ankle back in September.

However, after going 1-0 up, West Brom were defeated 2-1 by Chris Wilder’s in-form Middlesbrough.

Jayson Molumby put the Baggies ahead, but goals from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier condemned them to a fourth Championship loss in five games.

Following the game, the returning O’Shea moved to deliver his verdict on the outcome.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the West Brom ace labelled the result as “hugely disappointing” but insisted that they can’t afford to dwell on things too much as they bid to turn around their torrid form. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s hugely disappointing to have lost.

“I want to win and the team wants to win. We haven’t been doing that lately.

“We were confident at half-time. Our performance in the first half was very professional. I thought we played well and stuck to our roles.

“As a team, we have to look at our performance in the second half. At times we were good, but there were spells where they were on top of us and that’s where their two goals came from.

“We needed to calm the game down. We were playing away and their fans were getting louder and louder. We needed to take that into account and put in a better performance.



“We can’t dwell on it too much, especially given the form we are in. We need to turn things around.”

Time to turn the tide

After relieving Valerien Ismael of his services and bringing in Steve Bruce, West Brom need to turn around their form if they want to finish in the Championship’s top-six, and fast.

Automatic promotion is a far cry away now and if their current form continues for much longer, the Baggies will fall away into mid-table obscurity.

Next up for West Brom is a home clash against Swansea City next Monday. The Swans have struggled for consistency this season and have won two and lost three of their last five Championship games, leaving them in 17th.