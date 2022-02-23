Millwall travel to Derby County in the Championship tonight.

Gary Rowett faces a return to his old stomping ground tonight when he takes his Millwall side to Pride Park.

They face a Derby County side who’ve given themselves an unexpected chance of Championship survival, with a win over Peterborough United last tie out moving them up into 22nd.

Millwall meanwhile have won back-to-back games in the Championship, and a win tonight could boost them up into 11th.

Millwall team news

As per millwallfc.co.uk, the Lions will be without a number of players tonight.

Ryan Leonard (ankle), Tom Bradshaw (knee), Sheyi Ojo (ankle), Oliver Burke (hamstring), Luke Freeman (hamstring) and Benik Afobe (hamstring) are all ruled out of tonight’s game.

Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) is a recent addition to Millwall’s injury list.

Dan Ballard though is expected to feature on the bench tonight whilst Tyler Burey could make the starting XI after missing out on a starting spot v Blackburn Rovers.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Malone

Wallace

Cooper

Hutchinson

McNamara

Mitchell

Saville

Wallace

Bennett

Mahoney

With strikers short on supply, Connor Mahoney could come into the starting XI for a rare appearance. Elsewhere, George Saville could come into the XI in place of the injured Kieftenbeld, with the remaining starting side unchanged from the win over QPR.

Tonight’s game will be another stern test of Millwall’s mettle. A win for the Lions though could really instil some belief into the side as they look to come into top-six contention.

Tonight’s game at Pride Park kicks off at 7:45pm.