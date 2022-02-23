Huddersfield Town host Cardiff City tonight in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town welcome Cardiff City to The John Smith’s Stadium tonight in hope that they can gain all three points and further maintain their position in the top-six.

Cardiff City are lingering nearer the relegation zone and will be hoping they don’t get sucked into a late relegation dog fight.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their past 15 games, a run stretching back to November last year, and they’ll be hoping that successful run doesn’t end this evening.

Huddersfield Town team news

As per Examiner Live, goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will be fit to return following his absence against Fulham.

Pipa will remain sidelined with a groin issue, with Rolando Aarons, Ryan Schofield and Alex Vallejo all longer-term problems for the Terriers.

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill will finally be available for selection, however it is unlikely he’ll start after so long out and fellow Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is nearing his return date as he enters the final stages of rehabilitation.

Predicted XI

Blackman (GK)

Turton

Pearson

Lees

Toffolo

Russell

Hogg

O’Brien

Thomas

Ward

Holmes

After such a successful display against league leaders last time out, the only change that we can see happening is the return of Blackman between the sticks. Colwill may feature off the bench depending on how the game’s going and Huddersfield will be hoping they can meet the expectations set on them tonight and take home maximum points.

Cardiff City will be looking to upset the odds as a win for the visitors could see them pull further away from the drop zone and look a little more comfortable in the league table.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.