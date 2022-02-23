Stoke City welcome Luton Town to the bet365 Stadium tonight.

Stoke City host Luton Town in a game where they’ll be hoping to reignite their season and push back up the league and towards the top six.

Stoke City found themselves in a promising position earlier this season, however a poor run has left them in the bottom half, albeit with games in hand.

Luton Town meanwhile are also in a promising position where a win tonight could see them rise to just one point outside the coveted top six spots.

Stoke City team news

Nick Powell should be available for selection after last weekend’s game came just too soon for the creative asset.

Romaine Sawyers could feature on the bench tonight as Michael O’Neill admits it’s unlikely he’ll start.

Josh Maja will be out after testing positive for Covid, the young striker has had a good start at Stoke City scoring in both of his starts so far.

Ben Wilmot, Joe Allen and Tommy Smith are all one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Bursik (GK)

Tymon

Harwood-Bellis

Jagielka

Wilmot

Clucas

Allen

Powell

Campbell

Brown

Philogene-Bidace

Powell may be seen as too crucial to leave out so we can expect to see him feature tonight, but without the back-up up top in Maja, Stoke City may struggle if their initial system isn’t working.

Tonight’s game is destined to be a good one between two sides hopeful of a late play-off push – Stoke City sit eight points outside the top-six whilst former Potters manager Nathan Jones sees his Luton Town side in 10th, and four points outside the top-six.

The game tonight kicks off at 7:45pm.