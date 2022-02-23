Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this evening.

Sheffield United moved up into the play-off places after their 4-0 win over Swansea City last time out.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have since dropped back down into 7th after Middlesbrough’s win over West Brom last night, but could move as high as 4th with a win over 3rd place Rovers tonight.

Blackburn are winless in four and go into tonight’s game without star striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United have several injuries at the moment.

Rhian Brewster (hamstring) is out for the remainder of this season whilst fellow striker David McGoldrick remains sidelined (thigh), and Heckingbottom revealed yesterday that he’s set to undergo surgery.

McGoldrick will miss the remainder of the season, with Jayden Bogle another who’s been ruled out until the summer – the 21-year-old is set to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

Enda Stevens will miss out as he continues to recover from a calf injury whilst Ben Osborn returned to training this week, but looks set to miss out of tonight’s game.

Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Norrington-Davies

Robinson

Egan

Basham

Baldock

Gibbs-White

Norwood

Fleck

Berge

Sharp

After the win over Swansea, Heckingbottom seemingly has no need to change his side. Charlie Goode made his debut off the bench and could be an option from the start, with names like Conor Hourihane also available from the bench.

But the Blades seem to be clicking at the moment. Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp in particular have been in fine form recently and both will be key for the Blades’ top-six push this season.

A win over Blackburn tonight could really instil some confidence into the side, and send a message to the other side’s chasing a top-six spot.

The game at Bramall Lane kicks off at 7:45pm and it available to watch on Sky Sports.