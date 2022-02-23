Portsmouth appointed Danny Cowley as Head Coach almost a year ago alongside his assistant and brother Nicky Cowley.

In his first few months in charge, Cowley oversaw a finish of 8th in the league with his side sitting just a few points outside the play-offs.

The Cowley’s went on to sign long-term deals to keep them in charge at Portsmouth and they currently sit mid-table, well adrift of the top six. Games in hand mean they can claw back some points, however, it does seem unlikely at the moment they’ll secure a play-off spot.

Since Portsmouth’s appointment of Paul Cook in League Two in 2015, they’ve had three permanent appointments in the dugout.

Cook was appointed and in his second season in charge, he won the League Two title with Portsmouth, gaining them promotion back up to the third tier.

Cook left Pompey for Wigan Athletic in 2017, joining the Latics who had just been relegated to League One and Portsmouth appointed Kenny Jackett. Jackett joined from Rotherham United and remained on the south coast until 2021 when he was sacked from his position. During his time at Portsmouth, Jackett helped the club to start fighting for the top-six and he won the Checkatrade Trophy in 2019 on penalties against Sunderland.

Cook left Portsmouth with a win percentage of 48.6%, while Jackett left with a slightly better 50.71% and Cowley currently holds the lowest at 42%.

These are hard to compare without context, however.

Cowley has been in charge for less than half the games Cook was and four times less than Jackett. Moreover, a large amount of Cook’s games came in League Two and League One is arguably harder now than it was whilst Jackett was at the helm.

Regardless of the circumstances, many Portsmouth fans will agree this season hasn’t been good enough so far and should they fail to improve over the final months, the Cowley’s may come under some harsh criticism.