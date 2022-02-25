Sunderland appointed Lee Johnson in December 2020 and he held the head coach position until last month when he was dismissed from his responsibilities on Wearside.

Throughout his time at the Black Cats Johnson enjoyed many highs, but with those highs came quite a few lows.

Sunderland won the Papa John’s Trophy under Johnson almost 12 months ago and he showed a passion that had been lacking from the dugout for some time.

Johnson was unfortunately branded as streaky as he had an uncanny ability to put together long unbeaten streaks and partner them with miserable winless runs. After some time of this routine, Wearsiders began getting frustrated with his modern day talk and seemingly lack of action.

So, how do the former Bristol City manager’s stats in charge at Sunderland compare to those who held the helm before him?

Since the turn of the millennium Sunderland have had 17 managers, Johnson became Sunderland’s third permanent appointment since dropping into the third tier and their fifth since falling from the Premier League

Since their most recent Premier League relegation, Simon Grayson, Chris Coleman, Jack Ross and Phil Parkinson have had their attempt of resurrecting this sleeping giant.

Grayson left Sunderland with a win percentage of 16.7%, Coleman 17.2%, Jack Ross 50.7%, Phil Parkinson 35.5% and Lee Johnson left his position with the highest win percentage of 51.3%.

Johnson was in charge for more games than any other name since Sunderland’s decline began with 78 games in the dugout.

Since falling into League One Sunderland have finished in the play-offs twice with the COVID season costing them their 100% play-off finish record. They made it to the final first time round where a last second goal gave Charlton Athletic a well-deserved victory and just last season Sunderland lost in the semi-final to Lincoln City.

It felt for parts of Johnson’s reign he could’ve been the man to start the rise again, however it wasn’t to be and that expectation now lies on the shoulders of new head coach Alex Neil.

Up next for Alex Neil and Sunderland is a trip to promotion rivals Wigan Athletic as they look for just their second win of 2022.