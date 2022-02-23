Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has moved to heap praise on QPR manager Mark Warburton as the two prepare to face off on Wednesday night.

Both Critchley and Warburton can be proud of the jobs they’ve done at their respective clubs so far.

Since arriving at Blackpool, former Liverpool coach Critchley has taken the club back up to the Championship and has cemented their place in the second-tier, with the Tangerines sitting in 15th place as it stands, a comfortable 21 points of the relegation zone.

As for Warburton, he has built a well-balanced squad and turned the QPR into promotion candidates this season. The R’s occupy 4th with 14 Championship games remaining as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

QPR and Blackpool meet on Wednesday evening and, ahead of the game, Tangerines boss Critchley has heaped praise on his opposite number.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley has called Warburton a “very intelligent football man”, stating that he can learn a lot from the QPR boss. Here’s what he had to say:

“Mark has done a fantastic job at various clubs. “He’s got an interesting background from the younger part of his life and he’s done a great job at QPR. They improved massively during the second half of last season and they’ve carried that on into this season. He’s got a really good football team there, so that’s credit to Mark and his staff.

“We spent some time with Mark and his staff after the home game earlier in the season and you can see he’s a very intelligent football man. You can see that with the way his teams play.

“I like speaking to some of the managers and asking them questions after the game because you can take things from them, you can learn from them.