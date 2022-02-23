QPR welcome Blackpool to west London tonight.

QPR host Blackpool in the Championship this evening, with Mark Warburton look to end his side’s four-game winless run in the league.

The R’s sit in 4th place of the table ahead of kick-off and face a Blackpool side who’ve dropped down into 15th in recent weeks, after a run of one win in five.

QPR team news

QPR have some pressing injury concerns ahead of tonight’s game. Lyndon Dykes went for a scan following the last outing v Hull City and he will be assessed today to see if he can feature v Blackpool.

And Warburton will also run a late check over Lee Wallace who’s been missing recently with a groin injury.

Sam McCallum is expected to miss out after playing minutes for QPR’s U23 side in recent weeks.

Rob Dickie will serve the second of a two-game suspension, whilst Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Joe Walsh (hand) remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Odubajo

Barbet

Dunne

Sanderson

Adomah

Field

Johansen

Amos

Chair

Willock

QPR may once again be forced to field a somewhat make-shift side. Expect Moses Odubajo to fill in on the left-side of a back-five after he replaced Chris Willock in that position in the second half of the game v Hull City.

Stefan Johansen could come back into the side after being dropped last time out, with Willock likely to start in a more familiar attacking role.

QPR certainly have the players to do Blackpool damage but the question is whether they can play a fluid game with a make-shift XI, and whether they have the confidence to do damage after a tough run.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.