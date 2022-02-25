Simon Grayson held his position at Sunderland for only four months after he guided the team to nigh on relegation, being dismissed from his position following a 3-3 home draw to Bolton Wanderers on Halloween 2017.

Grayson was appointed boss at Sunderland following their relegation into the Championship and he was seen as a steady pair of hands from Preston North End who could handle working with a smaller budget.

He wasn’t helped in his mission to give the Black Cats some stability as then owner Ellis Short provided him with little over £1million to rebuild a torn apart squad.

Since leaving Wearside he has taken the helm at both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town where he was unable to succeed in either of these positions and has found himself out of a job since November 2021.

Here we will look at who were Grayson’s first five Sunderland signings and where they find themselves now…

1. Brendan Galloway

The Everton full-back joined Sunderland on a season-long loan. He was only 20-year-old when he signed for Sunderland and he never really got a consistent run in the squad due to the experienced Billy Jones and Adam Matthews often getting the nod over him.

After ending his season on loan, Galloway had an unsuccessful stint at Luton Town, but now finds himself in League One for Plymouth Argyle. Last month he signed an 18-month extension keeping him at the League One club.

2. Tyias Browning

Browning joined Sunderland just a few days after Galloway, also from Everton. Browning is also a full-back and he enjoyed a lot more game time on Wearside than his Toffees teammate.

Browning is now playing for Guangzhou Evergrande in China and has featured for the Chinese national team due to his family heritage.

3. Aiden McGeady

McGeady was the first player Grayson spent money on as the dynamic winger joined Sunderland from Preston North End as he followed his manager. The tricky player proved crucial to Sunderland’s survival attempt and their season would’ve been even more bleak had they not had McGeady at their disposal.

McGeady remained on Wearside despite their relegation and has been in a Sunderland shirt since as the club have continuously fought for promotion. The 35-year-old is currently recovering from an injury and has less than six months on his current deal at Sunderland.

4. James Vaughan

Vaughan came in next for Grayson as his side desperately needed a goalscorer. Vaughan signed from Bury, but with the good form of Lewis Grabban and Josh Maja, Vaughan struggled to gain any momentum and was one of many flops that season.

Vaughan is now retired as he ended his career with a stint at Tranmere Rovers where he scored over 20 times in less than 40 appearances.

5. Jason Steele

Steele joined Sunderland from Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal as he was brought in as one of two goalkeepers alongside Robin Ruiter. Steele struggled with game time and consistency in a Sunderland shirt as he opened up on the Netflix documentary about his frustrations about constantly being dropped.

Goalkeeping errors cost Sunderland enough points to save them during this season and Steele now finds himself as a back-up keeper at Brighton & Hove Albion.