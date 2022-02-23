Queens Park Rangers are currently winless in four but remain 4th in the Championship, and they’ll be hopeful of a turnaround in form soon.

Mark Warburton’s side have a plethora of talent who will undoubtedly be drawing up interest from other clubs in and around the Championship in the summer transfer window.

It’s important if QPR want to continue this good progress that they recruit well and try to keep their star names on board.

Warburton believedthat Premier League clubs didn’t have the money to poach his players in the January transfer window, however that will all change in the summer.

Les Ferdinand, QPR’s director of football, admits that interest will be there for his player’s and it’s important they handle it appropriately. He told West London Sport:

“We’ve got some good, young and exciting players who I’m worried come the end of the season people will be knocking on the door and wanting to take them.”

Whilst QPR may not have the ability to challenge Premier League teams financially, Ferdinand claims they will do their best to keep their talent on their books, saying:

“We’ll try to resist as much as we can.”

If Warburton’s squad were able to achieve promotion to the Premier League, they would find it easier to persuade their players to stay at the club, however failure to achieve that promotion could mean that another rebuild is in order.



Up next for QPR…

QPR look to find a consistent run of form starting tonight as they host Blackpool, before a big clash against two top-six teams at the weekend away to Blackburn where a win for QPR could see them leapfrog the Rovers.

Maximum points over the course of the next two games could be crucial to solidifying their spot in the top-six as currently they sit just three points inside with 7th-placed Sheffield United holding a game in hand over them.