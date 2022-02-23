Derby County welcome Millwall to Pride Park tonight.

Derby County host Millwall in the Championship later this evening, with the Rams hoping to build on back-to-back home wins in their bid for survival.

Millwall meanwhile go into tonight’s game on the back of successive home wins as well, with Gary Rowett’s side looking as though they could mount a late push for a top-six spot.

Derby County team news

Tom Lawrence will miss tonight’s game through suspension after picking up a red card in the last outing v Peterborough United.

But Richard Stearman is available after serving his three-game suspension.

Elsewhere, Lee Buchanan faces a late check after missing the Posh game following a knock in training earlier in the month.

Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) and Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Forsyth

Stearman

Davies

Byrne

Bielik

Bird

Sibley

Knight

Ebosele

Plange

Expect Stearman to come back into the starting side in place of Eiran Cashin. With captain Lawrence out too, Louie Sibley could come back into the starting fold after it was his goal that secured all three points against Peterborough.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged side from Wayne Rooney.

Tonight’s game promises to be another difficult one for both sides, but both have it all to play for – the Rams hoping to beat the drop and the Lions looking at mounting a last-gasp play-off charge.

Tonight’s game at pride Park kicks off at 7:45pm.