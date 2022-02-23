Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence has been a standout performer for Steve Cooper’s side since making the loan switch from Middlesbrough in the summer.

Nottingham Forest may be resigned to losing the marauding right wing-back this summer, especially given the amount of interest from the Premier League and overseas.

He is ultimately down the pecking order at Middlesbrough behind breakout star Isaiah Jones and so it is likely Spence will depart the Riverside if their asking price is met.

Nottingham Forest aren’t likely to be able to compete with the other sides interested in the 21-year-old, with Tottenham, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Roma amongst the sides tracking the player as things stand.

He has shown his worth against Premier League opposition already this season, starring in the FA Cup victories over both Arsenal and Leicester City in the third and fourth round.

Not only has he been praised by both pundits and journalists alike, but by his peers too. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli was asked to name the toughest opponent he has faced in his career so far.

“Actually the guy from Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence, who I played against in the FA Cup,” he said.

“He is very strong, good on the ball, calm and quick. I was surprised; he is a really good player!”

Martinelli and Spence could well be teammates in the not too distant future if the Gunners pursue a move this summer. Although their North London rivals Spurs look to be in pole position having had two January bids rejected by Boro.

Spence’s immediate goal will be a top six finish with Forest. Cooper’s side find themselves in ninth position in the Championship table and four points behind Spence’s parent club Middlesbrough in sixth.