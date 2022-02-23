Hartlepool United starlet Luke Molyneux says his side are “flying” after another win yesterday.

Hartlepool United beat Colchester United 2-1 away thanks to second-half goals from Isaac Fletcher and Omar Bogle.

Molyneux, 23, started against the U’s and helped his side pick up another three points.

He took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see tweet below):

4 wins in 5, 8 games unbeaten in the league! Boys are flying 🔵⚪️ @Official_HUFC — Luke Molyneux (@LukeMolyneux3) February 22, 2022

Hartlepool on a roll

Hartlepool are going well under Graeme Lee right now and are unbeaten in their last eight league games. Their last defeat came on 15th January against Bristol Rovers.

They are currently 12th in the League Two table and are six points off the play-offs with 14 matches left of the campaign to play.

Molyneux has been a key player for the Pools this term and has been ever-present, making 41 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with eight goals and three assists.

The winger joined the club back in 2019 and played a key role in their promotion from the National League last term under former boss Dave Challinor. He has had no problems in the step up a division and his side will be hoping they can keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Prior to his move to the Suits Direct Stadium, he rose up through the ranks at Sunderland and went on to play 13 times altogether for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Gateshead to get some experience.

Next up for Hartlepool and Molynuex is an away trip to Walsall on Saturday.