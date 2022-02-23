Oxford United won 1-0 away at Crewe Alexandra in League One last night.

The game was won on fine margins, however that win sends Karl Robinson’s men up to 4th with back-to-back wins and a 5-0 aggregate score over those two games.

Ciaron Brown’s goal just after the hour mark was the difference as the defender scored from off the bench replacing Elliot Moore just ten minutes before his goal.

The unconventional free-kick routine caught the hosts off guard as a goal-mouth scramble ended up with the central defender knocking the ball over the line.

The game was even in possession and chances to score were few and far between with just three shots on target combined throughout the 90-minute affair.

That loss now means it has been nine games since David Artell’s side last picked up three points and Oxford United midfielder Herbie Kane took to Twitter last night as he reacted to the game…

Wasn’t the prettiest game but 3 point💪🏽 thanks for the great support🙌🏽🟡 — Herbie kane (@herbiekane) February 22, 2022

The 23-year-old midfielder has featured a lot for Robinson this season and has a handful of assists to his name already. Kane has proved a promising player to have in the middle of the park.

Kane hailed the impressive away support as 3,968 fans were at the ground with 648 of those making the late journey back to Oxford.

What’s next for Oxford?

Oxford host Cambridge United this weekend as they hope to extend this good form and hold themselves more comfortably inside the top six.

Cambridge are mid-table and are enjoying a good first year in League One as they look the most impressive side who are newly promoted from League Two.

Robinson’s men will be well backed and will come into this one expected to win, however Cambridge are unbeaten in their previous three and won’t make it easy for the hosts.