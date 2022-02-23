Carlisle United have confirmed that manager Keith Millen has left the club by mutual consent.

Millen arrived at Carlisle United in October 2021, coming in to replace the departing Chris Beech.

However, the Cumbrians’ struggles have continued over the past few months too, leaving the club languishing in 23rd place after dropping behind Oldham Athletic and into the League Two relegation zone.

Now, it has been confirmed that the club have parted ways with 55-year-old Millen.

As announced on the club’s official website on Wednesday morning, Millen has left the club by mutual consent, bringing an end to his short tenure at Brunton Park. In his time with the club, Millen managed four wins in 17 League Two games, amassing an average points-per-game of 0.94.

Amid his departure, assistant manager Gavin Skelton will lead Wednesday’s training session as the Carlisle United search for a new man to take the helm.

It marks the third time Skelton has stepped up on a caretaker basis. He assumed the role following the departure of Steven Pressley in November 2019 and after the aforementioned Beech’s sacking earlier this season.

Looking ahead…

Whoever takes the helm at Carlisle United next will be tasked with keeping the club in League Two.

The Blue and White Army sit in a perilous position in the fourth-tier after Oldham Athletic’s recent surge since the return of former favourite John Sheridan.

After losing 3-0 to Swindon Town last time out, Carlisle United face a crucial clash with Leyton Orient this weekend. The O’s are currently without a manager too after parting ways with Kenny Jackett this week, with their awful form of late putting them at risk of relegation to the National League.