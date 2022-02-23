Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says Reading ‘didn’t earn’ the win last night, but were instead handed all three points following a poor performance from his Blues side.

Birmingham City headed to Reading in the Championship last night. Blues went into the game on the back of some decent performances having thumped Luton Town and drawn away at Stoke City in their previous two league fixtures.

They faced a Reading side now under the watch of Paul Ince. He comes in as the Royals’ new interim manager and he got off to a winning start last night, claiming a 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

Second half goals from Lucas Joao and John Swift put them in front, with Tom McIntyre scoring an own goal to hand Birmingham City a late consolation.

Speaking to bcfc.com after the game, Bowyer claimed that his side should’ve won last night’s game, saying:

“They didn’t earn it; we gave them it again. We gave them two goals, and we can’t keep doing it. We did it at Stoke. One chance for them, goal. Don’t get me wrong it was a good finish, but it was too easy. We should have won the game with the amount of chances and opportunities we had.

“The goal we scored was lucky, one of those nights, I guess. It is frustrating because it is not like they earned it. We should be leaving with three points, but we are leaving with nothing. What frustrates me, this is my job and I have to keep pushing them to improve. They give me everything, but it was just frustrating tonight.”

The defeat leaves Blues in 18th place of the table and Reading in 21st, who now have an eight-point gap to Derby County in 22nd.

Blues meanwhile have a 16-point gap to the bottom three.

On to the next…

Birmingham City have now played 34 games of their Championship season, leaving them with 12 remaining fixtures.

They have some tricky games coming up with the visit of Huddersfield Town next on the agenda, before travelling to Bristol City and then facing Hull City at St Andrew’s.

There’s some winnable fixtures thrown in there and so Bowyer could yet guide his side to a more comfortable mid-table finish, which would no doubt be seen as a positive outcome this season.

A strong finish to this campaign, followed by a strong pre-season could well see Blues challenge for a top-half finish next time round, though there’s still a lot of under-lying problems at the club.

Blues host Huddersfield Town at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.