Sunderland have produced a lot of talent from their academy over recent times, but recent years haven’t been as promising for the former Premier League academy.

Talents such as Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have come through the ranks on Wearside with one winning major domestic and European trophies and the other becoming the starting keeper for his national team.

Players such as Lynden Gooch, Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton, Jack Diamond and Anthony Patterson have also come through the academy and are now involved with Sunderland’s senior squad.

The U23s are managed by Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor who were appointed interim bosses after Elliot Dickman departed for Newcastle in October. The lack of a permanent replacement is cause for concern amongst Wearsiders.

Sunderland fans are now all too familiar with Dodds and Proctor as they took charge of the senior squad after Lee Johnson’s dismissal and fans could see they definitely aren’t suited to leading a dressing room.

Sunderland U23 have competed in the Premier League two Division two and the Premier League cup this year.

Premier League 2, Division 2

Sunderland have had a roller-coaster of a time in this competition over recent years. The 2019/20 season saw them go winless throughout the entire campaign, however last season they managed to reach the play-offs.

This season so far they are disappointing once again and sit 11th and are winless in six. If their form doesn’t turnaround soon, they are at risk of finishing bottom once again.



Premier League Cup

Sunderland U23 were in group E of the cup alongside Wigan Athletic, Leeds United and Mansfield Town. They failed to qualify from the group, finishing third with one win in six.



Top scorers?

Will Harris is the top scorer by some way with ten goals to his name, five more than the next highest Tyrese Dyce.

Harris is a young centre forward who Sunderland should be looking at getting senior experience soon, whilst Dyce is a left back who is comfortable attacking the left-hand side and can cause teams a lot of problems.