Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says he told his side to “impose” themselves on Wycombe Wanderers at half-time yesterday.

Wigan Athletic were 1-0 down at the interval after their opponents took the lead after just 22 minutes through attacker Sullay Kaikai.

However, the Latics didn’t panic despite a slow first-half and ended up turning the match around.

They took the three points back up north after goals from Callum Lang (x2) and Tom Naylor.

Richardson has revealed what he told his team at half time, as per the club’s official website:

“You’ve got to meet them head on, haven’t you? You’ve got to meet them at the right times. You’ve got to respect how other teams play as well. One thing you’ve got to do is respect yourself and be good at what you do, and impose yourselves. I felt we did that second-half.

“I thought we penetrated very well, took our goals (well) and controlled large parts of it which I wanted to do and which we wanted to do. I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.”

Big win for Wigan

Wigan are on a roll again and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They went through a bit of a blip at the end of January but appear to have turned a corner now.

Richardson’s side remain 2nd in the League One table and are six points behind table toppers Rotherham United with two games in-hand.

They have 3rd place MK Dons breathing down their necks right now and they are in strong form under Liam Manning after winning 2-0 away at Charlton Athletic yesterday. However, the ‘Tics have three games in hand on them as well.

Next up for the Latics are back-to-back games at the DW Stadium against Sunderland and Fleetwood Town as they look to keep their run going.

Last night’s turnaround against Wycombe showed the character in their squad and the quality as well with some impressive finishes from both Lang and Naylor to send the 600+ away supporters back home a very happy bunch.