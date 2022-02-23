Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says Declan John was substituted off yesterday with a back spasm.

Bolton Wanderers took the defender off at half-time and replaced him with Kieran Sadlier.

John, 26, has been ever-present for the Trotters so far this season and has made 33 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

His side went on to win 3-1 last night against Lincoln City thanks to goals from Sadlier, Amadou Bakayoko and George Johnston.

Evatt revealed why he substituted his left-back, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News:

“Declan John’s got a bit of a back spasm so we decided to call it quits and not make it any worse.”

Found a home at Bolton

Bolton signed John in January 2021 on loan from Swansea City and he played a key role in their promotion from League Two last term.

They then made his move to the University of Bolton Stadium permanent last summer as they geared up for this campaign and he hasn’t looked back since.

Prior to his move to the North West, John’s career took him to Cardiff City, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Rangers and Sunderland but he appears to have put down some roots now.

Evatt’s men are flying right now and have lost just once in their past 10 league games as they hunt down a late place in the play-offs. They are currently five points outside the top six with 12 games left to play.

Next up is a trip to in-form MK Dons away this weekend in what will be a serious test, followed by clashes against lowly placed pair Gillingham and Morecambe to take them into March.