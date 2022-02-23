Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson has drawn high praise from manager Danny Cowley as he continues his strong run in the side.

Over the first half of the season, 27-year-old midfielder Thompson was in and out of the Portsmouth side.

The Welshman has had injury problems to contend with at times this season and in campaigns gone by, but he is currently enjoying his best run in the side since joining the club last summer. Thompson rounded off another impressive performance for Pompey on Tuesday night with the winning goal too, firing home late on to secure a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Following the game, Thompson’s performance attracted high praise from Pompey boss Cowley.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, Cowley labelled the midfielder as a “really good footballer”, expressing his delight at his recent successes given his previous injury struggles.

“I think he’s done really well,” Cowley said of Thompson.

“I am pleased for him, he said it’s his first goal in five years, that’s what he said to me. I thought it was a really good finish. As the ball came to him, just a really calm finish. A goal worthy of winning any game.

“Louis is a powerful boy, he’s dynamic. He’s got a real deceptive athleticism and he’s a really good footballer.

“He just needs a rhythm and a run and that is what he hasn’t been able to do in recent times.

“I think he’s now been available for more games than he ever has done, so that is some really good news. We’ve kind of tweaked the way he trains and particularly the way he does his strength work and it certainly seems to have benefited him.”

Bidding to earn a new deal

Thompson only penned a one-year deal with Portsmouth upon his arrival last summer, though there is the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months included in the contract too.

As it stands, all signs point towards an extended stay at Fratton Park for Portsmouth.

Thompson himself has stated that he feels settled on the south coast, speaking highly of life with Pompey. Not only that, but Cowley has said he is “definitely” keen on extending the former Norwich City man’s stay with the club.

In the meantime though, Thompson will be determined to maintain his starting spot in Cowley’s XI. He has now started in six of Portsmouth’s last eight League One games, helping them to three consecutive wins in recent weeks.