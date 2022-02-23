Blackburn Rovers are enjoying a successful campaign so far, they sit just outside the automatic promotion spots however a poor recent run of form has halted their progress slightly.

Tony Mowbray’s side come into this one as favourites despite their recent form and his side can reduce the gap to 2nd to only one point should they win tonight.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn will be without top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the West Bromwich Albion game.

Tayo Edun will also be out until next month alongside Ian Poveda and Dilan Markanday who are long-term injuries.

Mowbray’s using the U23 squad to get Bradley Dack back up to fitness, however he is yet to have two full games for the academy side which rules him out of tonight’s affair.

John Buckley, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan are all one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Nyambe

Van Hecke

Wharton

Dolan

Travis

Rothwell

Giles

Buckley

Gallagher

Khadra

Prediction

It’s been almost exactly a month since Blackburn last hit the back of the net and with a winless run of four the top two are edging further and further away from their grasp.

Sheffield United come into this one unbeaten in eight and they have risen to a position where three points tonight would see them climb inside the top six.

Tonight will be no easy ride for either squad with both sets of players having something to play for, we believe it will be hard to split the two teams tonight.

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sheffield United