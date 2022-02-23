Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Romal Palmer missed yesterday’s game against Hull City due to injury.

Barnsley left the midfielder out of their 18-man squad for their trip to the MKM Stadium.

Palmer, 23, received a knock in the match against Coventry City over the weekend.

His side didn’t need him in the end as they beat the Tigers 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Callum Styles and Carlton Morris.

Asbaghi has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “He got a hit in the Coventry game. We assessed him this morning, hoping he could join the squad but he couldn’t. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.”

Palmer’s situation

Barnsley are hoping his injury isn’t too serious as they prepare to face Middlesbrough at Oakwell this weekend.

Palmer has been a regular for the Tykes this term and has made 28 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of assists.

He joined the Yorkshire club in 2018 having previously been on the books at Manchester City and was loaned out to non-league side Darlington to get some experience before establishing himself as a first-team regular.

The Mancunian is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Youngster Matty Wolfe stepped into his shoes last night and put in an impressive performance to help his side get all three points to boost their survival hopes.

Barnsley remain bottom of the Championship table despite their win over Hull but have won two out of their last three matches now so will be in confident mood.

After their game against Boro they play Derby County, Stoke City and Fulham in early March.