West Brom’s winless run in the Championship stretches to six games after a 2-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium last night.

Steve Bruce’s side actually had the lead going into half-time thanks to a first league goal of the season for Jayson Molumby, but second half goals from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier sealed the comeback win for Boro.

Speaking to wba.co.uk after the game, Bruce gave this evaluation:

“Where we were tonight compared to where we were on Saturday, it was a million miles away. Their attitude to put that right was pleasing for me to see, especially in the first half.

“I think it’s a trait of ours to not be able to put a complete 90-minute performance together. For all the good stuff in the first half, there’s clearly something to work on.

“We’re asking the players to be completely different to where they were before I came in, but I do see signs of change.”

Bruce has now been in charge of West Brom for the past four games. From those games his side have claimed one point, scoring their first goal under Bruce last night.

Times are certainly hard for West Brom who remain in 11th place of the Championship table but now six points behind Middlesbrough who occupy 6th place.

Though Bruce had some positives to take from last night’s game. Dara O’Shea made his first start after recovering from a significant ankle injury, with Grady Diangana also impressing, making his second start under Bruce,

“It was nice to see Dara O’Shea back for the first time in months and I also saw flashes from Grady Diangana,” Bruce said.

“That was encouraging. We’ve got to get up and running and keep trying. We need to get a little bit of confidence from somewhere.”

Slow signs of progression?

Ending a goalless run and almost taking something from a difficult game at Middlesbrough could be seen as a sign of progression. Though Baggies fans will surely only see last night for what it was – an easy second half comeback for Boro.

Bruce’s wait for a first win in charge of the Baggies rumbles on but there could be an end in sight, with tough but winnable fixtures against Swansea City, Hull City and Huddersfield Town coming up.

A top-six finish seems out of the question now. The best thing Bruce can do before the end of the season is pick up some wins, give some younger players some minutes and get a plan in place for what fans will hope is a promotion charge in the 2022/23 season.