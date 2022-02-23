Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he thinks it will take a “fair while” before trialist Andre Wisdom can get back to full match fitness.

The Blues are currently contending with a serious shortage of options at centre-back.

Full-backs Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin have had to fill in at the heart of defence, while wingers Jeremie Bela and Jordan Graham have operated as makeshift full-backs.

In a bid to provide cover at centre-back, former Liverpool and Derby County defender Wisdom has come in on trial. The 28-year-old has been without a club since last summer and featured for Birmingham City’s U23s against Southampton’s youngsters earlier this week, with first-team boss Bowyer in attendance.

Now, Bowyer has delivered his verdict on Wisdom’s outing.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Birmingham City boss admitted the defender’s display was “rusty”, stating it may well take a “fair while” before he is match fit. Here’s what he had to say:

“Andre, again, rusty.

“He looks like he has been out for a long time. It’s going to take us a fair while for us to get him up to match fitness I think.”

Can Wisdom earn a deal?

Birmingham City are in dire need of options at the heart of defence, and there are few free agents with as much Championship experience as Wisdom. The defender, who can play either centre-back or right-back, has amassed over 130 appearances in the second-tier over the course of his career, also picking up a good amount of game time in the Premier League.

However, ensuring that he is fully fit before bringing him on board is of utmost importance for both the Blues and the player himself.

Wisdom’s last first-team appearance came in April 2021, so he has been out of the game for a long time.