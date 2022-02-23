Fulham take on Peterborough United tonight in a bid to return to form after a disappointing defeat to Huddersfield Town last time out.

The Posh come into this one without a manager after Darren Ferguson left his position after his side fell to a last-minute defeat to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Peterborough are struggling and as the weeks pass by, relegation back to League One looks more and more likely.

Fulham team news

Brazilian centre forward Rodrigo Muniz suffered a calf injury that kept him out of the Huddersfield Town clash. It was reported that the injury wasn’t anything too major, but it’s unknown if this game may have come too soon for the exciting prospect.

Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson, Antonee Robinson and Fabio Carvalho all run the risk of suspension as they sit just one yellow card away from the limit.

Terence Kongolo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Cairney

Chalobah

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

Prediction

Despite Fulham being strong favourites for this one, their standout feature this year has been inconsistency. Some weeks they play the best football in the entire EFL and others they look vulnerable to losing against anybody, regardless of form or league position.

With an interim boss in charge at Posh, it is possible the players may receive some sort of bounce and belief that they can cause an upset, but without a permanent appointment yet, there’s a strong chance not much will change in how they play and Fulham should find this one comfortable

Score prediction: Fulham 2-0 Peterborough United