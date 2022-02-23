Blackburn Rovers are said to be making progress in their efforts to tie key midfielder Lewis Travis down to a new contract.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s side in recent seasons.

Travis joined Blackburn Rovers back in July 2015, linking up with the club from Liverpool. Since then, he has made his way through the club’s youth ranks and become a first-team regular, playing a hefty 140 games for the club across all competitions.

As it stands, the Whiston-born ace’s contract with Blackburn Rovers expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, although there is an option for a further 12-month extension included.

But now, the Lancashire Telegraph has stated that Rovers are keen to further extend his deal at Ewood Park.

The report states that talks between the Championship club and Travis are progressing well as they look to secure the player’s long-term future.

Travis seems keen to stay on board with the club too, stating he feels Blackburn Rovers is the perfect place for him. He added that he holds ambitions of playing Premier League football and is keen to make the step up with his current club this season.

Travis’ leadership role

The midfielder has donned the captain’s armband on a number of occasions this season, becoming one of the more vocal players both on and off the pitch for Blackburn Rovers.

He has often taken up the captaincy in the absence of Darragh Lenihan, and it seems to be a role Travis relishes.

Travis’ tough-tackling and ability on the ball has made him a key player in the middle of the park for Mowbray, and the growing leadership role he plays in the dressing room adds another important facet to his game.