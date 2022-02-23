Sunderland manager Alex Neil says his ‘biggest concern’ is his side’s inability to prevent counter attacks, after a 1-1 draw v Burton Albion in League One last night.

Sunderland welcomed Burton Albion to the Stadium of Light last night.

It was another full-house for the Black Cats, but another game that proved disappointing – Sunderland trailed for much of the second half after Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s 53rd minute goal with Ross Stewart scoring an injury time equaliser.

The point keeps Sunderland in 6th place of the table but sees them fall 10 points behind Wigan Athletic in 2nd.

Speaking to the club after the game, Neil said:

“I thought we had good moments in the game, probably in the first 30 minutes I thought the balance was good, we got into good areas. I just thought we lacked quality tonight.”

Sunderland are now winless six League One fixtures. Neil has overseen three games, drawing two and losing the previous outing v MK Dons.

His wait for a first win in charge of the Black Cats rumbles on and the games only seem to be getting harder, with a trip to Wigan next on the agenda.

“Probably the biggest concern for me is the lack of understanding how to stop a counter,” Neil continued.

“The game tonight and the game on Saturday were very similar in that sense. We looked at our most vulnerable when we had the ball in the final third.”

Hands tied…

Neil speaks very well. He’s clearly someone who knows football and its inner-workings but at the moment, his hands are somewhat tied in the Sunderland dugout.

He’s working with a squad that has no kind of imprint of his own. He arrived after the closure of the January transfer window and has so far had very little time to work with the players he has.

And that could land him in hot water before the end of the season. Sunderland is a club with sky-high expectations and if this winless run continues for much longer, the fans may not want Neil in charge ahead of next season.

Up next is a trip to Wigan Athletic this weekend.