Middlesbrough came from behind against West Brom to win 2-1 on Tuesday evening, meaning they have won seven in a row at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough move up to sixth place in the Championship table with the victory, whilst West Brom remain in 11th. However, Sheffield United could move back above Boro if they win against Blackburn this evening.

A laboured first-half from the hosts saw the Baggies take the lead. The ball broke to Jayson Molumby on the edge of the six-yard box, with the midfielder’s shot deflecting past Joe Lumley in the Middlesbrough goal.

But Chris Wilder made changes that really turned the game early in the second-half. The Boro boss brought on strikers Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar for Folarin Balogun and Neil Taylor, pushing Marcus Tavernier to left wing-back in place of Taylor.

Tavernier provided the assist for Boro’s equaliser, with Paddy McNair slamming the ball home on the hour mark, before Tavernier put Boro in front less than 10 minutes later.

Here’s three Middlesbrough players who put in an impressive display at the Riverside on Tuesday night starting with the match winner…

Marcus Tavernier – WhoScored rating 8.0

Moving Tavernier to left wing-back was a masterstroke from Wilder, with the natural central-midfielder grabbing a goal and an assist from an unfamiliar position.

He made the most key passes, crosses, and the joint-most tackles, as well as having the joint-most shots on target against West Brom.

Paddy McNair – WhoScored rating 8.0

The centre-back joined the attack on 60 minutes and was rewarded for his bravery piling forwards, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

He saw plenty of the ball and made the most passes in the match by a long way, as well as the equalling Tavernier for most tackles for his side with four.

Anfernee Dijskteel – WhoScored rating 7.3

After a disappointing performance away at Bristol City last weekend, Dijksteel bounced back with an assured display against West Brom.

The Dutchman made the most dribbles and most blocks and looked far more composed than he did against the Robins.