Preston North End were held to a 0-0 draw last night against a good Nottingham Forest side, however they didn’t lack opportunities to win the game throughout.

Ryan Lowe joined the Lilywhites earlier this season after a disappointing start saw Frankie McAvoy lose his job. Lowe has provided a new lease of life and Preston have become a team capable of shocking anyone under the former Plymouth Argyle boss.

Last night’s affair saw Steve Cooper’s Forest struggle to get a foothold against a well-backed and solid Preston North End side. Forest have been superb under Cooper and will be hoping to claim a top six finish in the Championship against all odds.

During last night’s game, Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer had a good opportunity to put the home side ahead, however his effort was put wide due to good goalkeeping by Ethan Horvath who gave Archer little to aim at.

Archer is enjoying a good campaign in the Championship, the 20-year-old striker has already bagged four goals in eight league appearances for Preston and has become a fan favourite at Deepdale.

Lowe had this to say on Archer’s miss and was adamant the young prospect shouldn’t worry, saying:

RL on Archer chance: “I’ve told him not to worry about it. He’s a fantastic kid and has scored loads of goals for us and will score more. I’ve looked it back and it’s harder than you think, the keeper has spread himself well. He’s getting in fantastic positions.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 22, 2022

What’s next for Preston North End?

Up next for the Lilywhites is a trip south to Coventry City. The Sky Blues are enjoying an impressive season so far and will be hopeful of securing a play-off finish by the end of the season.

However, a win for Lowe’s squad would see them rise to within one point of Coventry City and significantly increase their chances of pushing for promotion this campaign.