QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has revealed Mark Warburton felt he didn’t need to sign another striker in January after talks over a potential addition in attack.

During the January transfer window, QPR added three new players to their ranks.

David Marshall arrived to provide competition for Seny Dieng, while Dion Sanderson and Jeff Hendrick arrived on loan from Premier League pair Wolves and Newcastle United respectively. The arrivals bolstered options in goal, in defence and midfield, but there were no new signings in Warburton’s attacking ranks.

Now, director of football Ferdinand has revealed that there were talks with Warburton over a potential striker signing.

However, as quoted by West London Sport, Ferdinand has stated that the QPR boss felt there wasn’t any need to add another striker given that he only operates with one man at the top of the pitch.

Here’s what Ferdinand had to say:

“We spoke about that but the manager was happy with what he had.

“No player comes through the door without the manager wanting it.

“That wasn’t a position he felt he wanted to add to in terms of his squad, it was more a number 10.

“We looked around for what we needed and we weren’t able to get the number 10 that we required. From my perspective, I know centre-forwards are key to football clubs but the manager was happy with what he had.

“Because of the way the team is set up and the way we aim to play, he felt that more times than not we were going to play with one centre-forward and having those number 10s that would fill in those positions.”

QPR’s options up top

With only one striker position up for grabs in Warburton’s QPR XI, three options at the top of the pitch is enough.

Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray are currently the strikers available to the R’s, while 20-year-old Charlie Kelman is currently out on loan with Gillingham. Sinclair Armstrong is another one for the future having impressed away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The goals have been well spread out across the QPR squad this season. Dykes leads the pack on eight league goals, while attacking midfielders Chris Willock and Ilias Chair have both picked up seven. Austin and Gray have pick up five and four respectively too.