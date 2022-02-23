Aiden McGeady joined Sunderland back in 2017 after the club were relegated into the Championship, he remains one of only two senior players to still be at the club who now sit in 6th place in League One.

The 35-year-old winger has had a pretty successful career featuring in the Premier League for Everton and even the Champions League for Celtic and Spartak Moscow.

He joined Sunderland from Preston North End, following his former gaffer Simon Grayson to the north east. Despite McGeady’s best efforts and promising displays he was unable to single-handedly keep the club afloat.

Speaking to Everton’s club website McGeady touched on his time at Sunderland and how he’s finding it in the third tier.

“My family are settled and it is a great club with a really passionate fanbase.”

McGeady’s career hasn’t been short of impressive atmospheres, so this comment should be one Sunderland fans take with pride.

The former Everton winger went onto touch on his career and how he will look back on it after he’s retired…

“I have played in different countries, in the Premier League and Champions League, 90-odd times for my country. I think I can look back and say, ‘That was not bad’.”

What now for McGeady?

McGeady is entering his last few months under contract at Sunderland and as of yet it is unknown whether he’ll be offered a new deal or not.

He has been sidelined due to an ankle injury he suffered back in October, however after training for a couple of weeks now he is expected to return to the matchday squad before the end of the season.

McGeady’s time at Sunderland hasn’t always been injury free either, he played the second half of the season and play-off final in 2019 whilst taking injections to numb the pain in his knee.

With the Sunderland squad currently looking thin and demoralised, McGeady is the type of leader with experience who could help the youngsters get back on track.