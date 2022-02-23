Sunderland boss Alex Neil has admitted that loaned-in centre-back Callum Doyle has played “far too much” this season, stating he needs a rest more than anyone.

Since arriving on loan from Manchester City, the 18-year-old centre-back has been a mainstay at the Stadium of Light.

In what is his first season of senior football, Doyle has nailed down a place in Sunderland’s starting XI. Across all competitions, he has featured 37 times this season, missing only one League One game so far this campaign.

Doyle played a full 90 minutes once again against Burton Albion on Tuesday night, putting in a shaky performance as the Black Cats drew 1-1.

Now, amid a difficult run for the young defender, Sunderland boss Neil has stated that he could do with a rest.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Neil said that it is difficult to rest Doyle as he is the only left-footed centre-back at the club, stating that there has been “far too much reliance” on the player. He said:

“Callum is probably number one [in need of a rest], but the simple fact is that he’s the only left-footed centre back that we’ve got.

“The kid has played far too much football, there’s been far too much reliance on him.

“He will be a very, very good player but it’s difficult for him at the moment because when you’re not fully fit and you’re not refreshed, it’s difficult for you to show your best.”

Looking forward…

It will be hoped that Doyle can get back to his best before the end of the campaign as Sunderland look to maintain their fading hopes of a play-off finish.

The Manchester City loanee has thoroughly impressed for much of the campaign despite his struggles in recent weeks as Sunderland’s results have faltered.

With 12 games remaining, Neil has to get his Sunderland side going soon if they want to make a long-awaited return to Championship football this season, but hope is waning as the chasing pack close in.