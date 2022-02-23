Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has provided an update on Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke.

Charlton Athletic are hoping to have top scorer Stockley back in training by the end of this week but it is unknown whether he will be fit for this weekend’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Washington and Aneke, who have both been out with muscle injuries, will definitely not be back for Saturday.

They are poised to be out for longer, with the latter expected to be a more long-term absentee.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online: “I don’t know if he’ll (Stockley) be available for the weekend. But if he is, he’ll be the only one. Aneke is a bit longer term, Washington is a bit closer. But not any time soon.”

The Addicks have been playing youngster Mason Burstow up top over the past few games but could be without him now as well after he went off with a hamstring injury yesterday.

Daniel Kanu and Tyreece Campbell appear to be their only fully fit attacking options going into the game against the Owls on Saturday.

Charlton’s form

Charlton’s injury woes have seriously affected their form and they have lost their last four games in a row.

They were beaten 2-0 at home to MK Dons last night and have slipped to 16th in the League One table, nine points above the bottom four with 13 games left of the campaign to play.

Jackson’s side have had rotten luck with injuries but one positive for them in the fact Stockley is closing in on his return to action.

He has scored 14 goals this season and will be itching to get back out there having not played since December.