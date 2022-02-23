Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Marcus Forss went off yesterday after feeling his hamstring.

Hull City lost 2-0 at home to Barnsley at the MKM Stadium.

Forss, who is on loan from Brentford, was substituted off in the second-half and will now be assessed.

The Tigers are back in action this weekend away at Peterborough United and could be without three strikers.

Arveladze has said, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “Marcus didn’t feel well, his hamstring and that’s why we took him out. We have to wait and see his reaction for tomorrow.”

Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are also expected to miss the trip to London Road on Saturday which leaves Tyler Smith as the only senior option up top.

Forss’ spell so far

Hull swooped to sign the Finland international in the January transfer window on a loan deal from Brentford until the end of the season.

He has since made six appearances for the Yorkshire club in all completions and scored his first goal for his new last weekend in the 1-1 draw away at QPR.

His parent club loaned him out this winter for him to get some regular game time but he has now suffered an injury setback and time will tell to see if he could be sidelined for a spell.

Smith came on for him last night and missed a big chance to pull a goal back for his side. He has scored once for the Tigers since joining from fellow Yorkshire side Sheffield United last summer.

Arveladze’s men are sat in 20th place in the Championship table and are 13 points above the relegation zone with 12 games left.